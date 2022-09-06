If there were a cougar at Randall Park, it’s gone now, state wildlife officials say.
A search with a trained dog failed to turn up any sign of the big cat that had been reported at the park off South 48th Avenue, said Becky Elder, a communications consultant with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife police.
“If there was one, it is believed to have moved out of the area,” Elder said.
Yakima police received reports of a cougar seen near the park, and while officers could not find it, police advised residents to stay away from the park and, if they lived nearby, to keep children and pets inside.
Police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza referred further questions to the DFW.
Elder said cougars are not uncommon in Central Washington, with the wildcats being found in the Wenas area, and that attacks on people are rare. They will follow water ways and green belts into urban areas in search of food, which Elder said is typically deer and other animals.
She said people should remove things that will attract cougars and secure livestock and animals at night. Hikers should also keep pets on short leashes when they go out on the trails, she said.
