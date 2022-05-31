Search planned for Yakama man last heard from April 26

TOPPENISH — A search started Tuesday morning for a Yakama man who last contacted his family April 26.
Relatives and friends of Gerald Wyena gathered at Pioneer Park, on South Elm Street at West Second Avenue, to launch efforts to find him. Wyena told his mother April 26 that he was walking in Toppenish. The father of four usually keeps in regular contact with his family, so the passage of a month with no contact is worrisome.
Wyena has been reported missing to Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and anyone who has information is asked to call 509-865-2933 regarding case number 22-003984, or call 911. Wyena is 34 and has shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 160 to 180 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall, according to flyers being shared on social media.
The search is led by the Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women, People & Families organization and will continue through Wednesday if necessary. Searchers set out to canvass several areas throughout the Yakama Reservation and Yakima County and distribute flyers with photos of and information about Wyena.
Searchers welcome volunteers, especially drivers who don't mind others riding with them, event information said. Youth accompanied by parents are welcome, but no children under age 15.
Volunteers are asked to wear face coverings while in direct contact with others and while passing out flyers. MMIWP Families will provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizer as needed.
Visit the MMIWP Families Facebook page for more information and updates.
