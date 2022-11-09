The city has launched its search for a community Christmas tree to display at Millennium Plaza in Yakima.
The city and Downtown Association of Yakima are asking residents to consider donating a tree from their property to be the centerpiece for annual holiday festivities downtown, including a tree-lighting ceremony planned for Dec. 4.
“It needs (to) be an evergreen, preferably 15 to 25 feet tall,” DAY operations manager Justin Ross said in a news release. “It has to be in a location that we can access with a crane and get a truck to it.”
DAY is coordinating the tree removal and installation with the city and anticipates the move will happen Nov. 14-18, according to the news release.
The selected tree will be removed at no cost to the owner.
If property owners nominating a tree are unsure about dimensions or access, they can call Ross at 509-571-1328.
To nominate a tree as the community Christmas tree, call assistant to the city manager Cally Price at 509-575-6040.
