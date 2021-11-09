Searchers looking for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost got a break from the weather Tuesday.
While weather forecasts called for up to 6 inches of snow in the area near Cliffdell where searchers are looking for the 56-year-old hunter, there was only 2.5 inches, said Kittitas County Sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett.
Schreckengost was last heard from Nov. 2, when he texted family that he was going out in the woods to look for elk, Whitsett said earlier. Schreckengost did not check in that night, and his family, with Yakima County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, found his truck on a U.S. Forest Service Road about 3 miles northeast of Whistlin’ Jack Lodge, or a roughly 9-mile drive by road.
The truck was within Kittitas County, which has assumed command of the search operation.
Schreckengost’s truck has become ground zero in the search, with crews fanning out over several square miles looking for him. The search has utilized drones, dogs, military helicopters and even professional man-hunters.
Whitsett said searchers are still considering the operation, in its seventh day, a rescue. Schreckengost was an experienced hunter and would have been carrying the proper gear and clothing needed to survive in the outdoors, Whitsett said.
“We are searching with all the urgency we can,” Whitsett said. “We want any chance to help him that we can.”
Whitsett said authorities have been sorting through information, including a tip about a grey Jeep that was seen in the area on Nov. 2. The Jeep’s owner was located, but he did not have any information on Shreckengost, Whitsett said.
He stressed that the sheriff’s office is only accepting help from people who are trained members of a search-and-rescue team or active-duty law enforcement and firefighters. That’s due to the combination of the difficult terrain, as well as ensuring everyone is familiar with the techniques and procedures for such an operation.
Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts is asked to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center, KittComm, at 509-925-8534.
