The search for a missing Seattle Fire Department deputy chief continued Wednesday near Cliffdell.
Jay Schreckengost was last heard from Nov. 2, when he texted family that he was going out in the woods to look for elk. He did not check in that night, and his truck was found on a U.S. Forest Service Road about 3 miles northeast of Whistlin’ Jack Lodge.
The truck was within Kittitas County, and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search operation.
More than 100 people were expected to join the search Wednesday, along with state search and rescue planners, K9 teams, drone teams, 4x4 teams, mountain rescue teams and ground teams, the Sheriff’s Office said. A significant portion of ground searchers is made up of Seattle and other fire department personnel.
“SFD Battalion Chiefs are working with Sheriff’s Office Search Coordinators as liaisons, helping to manage the integration of these trained first responders into a rugged mountain wilderness rescue operation,” a Wednesday update said.
Schreckengost was an experienced hunter and would have been carrying the proper gear and clothing needed to survive in the outdoors, officials said.
Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts should call Kittitas County’s dispatch center, KittComm, at 509-925-8534.
