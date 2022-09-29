Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima.
John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
The park where kids play under the close watch of parents doesn’t feel safe, and improvements need to be made, Barton said Tuesday.
“There’s a lot of hairy stuff that we’ve seen, being here for so long,” Barton said. “When it gets dark here, it’s dark. Pitch dark. There’s lights here, but they’re never on. You see cameras, but they’re not working.
“It’s safety for your kids, safety for older adults. It’s safety all around,” that’s a concern, he said. “After all is said and done, I probably won’t be back at this park.”
The park at 111 S. 18th St. is operated by the Greenway Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization responsible for the 20-mile Yakima Greenway and nine community parks.
Yakima Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton shared information about the safety features at the park and opportunities for improvement in an interview.
Lighting
Sarg Hubbard Park is open from sunrise to sunset, according to the Greenway website, but the posted hours say it’s open until 9 p.m. There are two light poles near the lower parking lot at the park, one near the side lot, and about four lights around the outside of the structure that houses the bathrooms, but none near the playground or picnic shelter.
Barton said the play areas should have lighting. People are around after dark, including kids playing, he said.
Connaughton said the park isn’t open to the public after dark, but there are plans to improve lighting in the parking lot. She said fundraising for a capital campaign is underway to support a number of projects at the park, including increased lighting in the parking lot.
“This is not necessarily lighting for the parks because we're not open to the public during the nighttime, but more lighting definitely will do a number of things,” she said. “One, just provide more lighting for people who may be in the park later than usual. We also know that more lighting at night does tend to keep (away) people who are wanting to do car prowls or do things that they're not supposed to be doing. They don’t like to be in lighted areas.”
Barton also shared concerns about the restrooms. The lighting has to be turned on by staff members, and it can be extremely dark inside, he said.
“If there’s no light in the bathrooms, someone could hide in there or something. You’d have no idea who’s inside,” he said. “We did ask (Greenway staff) to turn the bathroom lights on several days in a row, and they did.”
Cameras
Barton said cameras are visible around the park, but many don’t appear to be wired or connected to power.
“If you’re going to put cameras up, put cameras up,” he said.
Connaughton said one camera in the park is fully operational. It’s used to protect property, not for surveillance, she said.
Other cameras in the park are not operational or are in use sporadically, she said.
“We used to have cameras at our visitors center, but two years ago it was burned and we are in the process of reconstructing that,” Connaughton said. “Once that’s reconstructed, then there will be some outside and interior cameras there.”
Beyond that, Connaughton said it’s not possible to cover the entire trail and all of the parks with cameras for surveillance.
“I am sure that we will install security cameras to protect property, and at the advice of law enforcement or security professionals, we could look at other areas where cameras might be helpful,” she said.
Though Connaughton said the tragic incident of the missing 4-year-old is something that hasn’t happened before at the park, cameras could have been useful in other past incidents, including a fatal shooting at the park in 2017. At that time, police said a video camera had a “perfect angle” of the incident, but it was not working at the time.
Connaughton said she couldn’t speak to whether cameras were working then, but she said the planned cameras at the visitors center may show activity that’s happening in the parking lot.
“We are looking at other things we can do to make sure people feel safer,” she continued.
For example, she said the organization is looking at clearing debris and brush along the trail so people can better see what’s around them. Similar changes will be included in the Greenway's updated masterplan, she said.
“The Greenway will continue to do its best to make sure that things are safe, things are clean and improvements are made so that we can get through the next generation enjoying this wonderful asset that we have,” she said.
She added that maintenance crew members and water cart volunteers are often accessible and available if someone needs help at the park. The volunteers drive carts up and down the trail May-October with water, first aid supplies and trail information.
Other community parks
Safety is a concern for people visiting and playing at parks throughout the Yakima community, not just at Sarg Hubbard.
Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said the lighting at all Yakima city parks was upgraded to LED lights recently with additional lighting added at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
“(That’s) so people feel safe and so police can see into our parks,” Wilkinson said. “LED throws a very bright light.”
He said the parks division also trims trees to improve lines of sight and a private security contractor locks the bathroom doors every night. Vandalism and graffiti are cleaned as they show up, he added.
When it comes to surveillance, only the Harman Center and Washington Fruit Community Center currently have cameras, Wilkinson said.
“Deciding where (else) to put them and what we need would be a longer conversation,” he said.
At a city council study session Tuesday, Council member Holly Cousens said the council will look at park safety at an upcoming meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.