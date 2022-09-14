The search for a missing 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday evening at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima continued Wednesday.
Yakima County Search and Rescue, the Yakima Police Department, multiple agencies and members of the public are continuing to search for Lucian James Munguia.
Lucian went missing at the park, near the Yakima River, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. His family called police after 15 minutes, launching a massive search of the park and the surrounding area.
Lucian, who has autism, was last seen heading south and east across the park’s parking lot, in the direction of the river and other bodies of water. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.
Hundreds of trained search team members and non-trained volunteers have joined the search, using dogs, divers, ATVs, boats and kayaks, aerial and submersible drones and a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera.
Detectives went to nearby homes and businesses for video and interviewed people in the area. There was no indication of foul play.
Along with the swift-moving Yakima River, there are two ponds in and by the park. Teams also have checked L.L. Buchanan Lake, a flooded gravel pit.
Contact the Yakima Sheriff’s Department at 509-575-2500 or call 911 with any information or tips.