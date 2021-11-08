Searchers continued to comb the steep and heavily forested area of Cliffdell on Monday for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost, who went missing last week while elk hunting.
They hope to find him before the first snow blankets the area, said Kittitas County Sheriff’s Inspector Chris Whitsett.
“That’s been a motivator all along — go, go, go — so that’s what we’ve been doing,” Whitsett said.
Monday was the sixth day of the search.
Schreckengost, 56, was reported missing Nov. 2 in mountainous terrain about 25 miles northwest of Naches.
A sheriff’s search team found his truck on a U.S. Forest Service Road about 3 miles north of Whistlin’ Jack Lodge.
Verizon and Team Mobile have set up mobile cell towers and WiFi stations to assist with the search, he said.
On Monday, about 60 searchers continued scouring the area, Whitsett said. Whistlin’ Jack is being used as an operations base.
Drones and aircraft from Joint Base Lewis-McChord and King County probed from the sky, Whitsett said.
Many searchers are firefighters from Seattle, the Tri-Cities and Yakima.
“There’s a big brotherhood with them and they’re just wanting to help out and find the chief,” Whitsett said.
Schreckengost, a 36-year firefighter, is an experienced hunter and equipped to handle the outdoors, Whitsett said.
Still, Whitsett said, it’s easy to get lost in the rugged terrain, and it’s difficult to find someone who may have hunkered down due to some type of emergency.
“It’s easy to get lost. It’s easy to get hid,” he said. “If someone had a medical issue and got down in a hole or something, it’s hard to find them.”
Searchers are navigating downed timber, ravines and creeks.
“If it was a big pasture, we would have found him by now,” Whitsett said. “It takes a slow and methodical search.”
The sheriff’s office is evaluating and pursuing all tips. Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts is asked to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center, KittComm, at 509-925-8534.
