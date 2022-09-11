A search continues for a 4-year-old boy who went missing around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Sarg Hubbard Park.
Lucian was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.
The boy’s family searched for 15 minutes before calling the Yakima Police Department at 7:30 p.m.
Twenty Yakima police officers, three Yakima County sheriff's deputies, two Washington State Patrol officers and the Yakima Office of Emergency Management searched the park, using two drones and blood hounds.
The Yakima County sheriff's search and rescue team is now in charge of the search.
In an address at Sarg Hubbard Park, 111 S. 18th St., Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray asked citizens to not help the search at the park and to be on the lookout. Murray also said they will let the community know if help is wanted.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Department sent a helicopter to help the search.
Please contact the Yakima Sheriff’s Department at 509-575-2500 with any information or tips.
