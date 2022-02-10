While the races remain tight, the replacement levies requested by Mt. Adams, Union Gap and West Valley school districts had more than 50% voter approval as of Thursday afternoon’s updated special election results from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
Area school districts asked voters to renew educational program levies in Tuesday’s election. The levies help fund additional staff, extracurricular programs and technology. They need a simple majority approval to pass.
The replacement levy for Mt. Adams had about 52% voter approval, as of Thursday afternoon. That’s 143 votes out of 274 total.
Union Gap’s levy had about 51% voter approval, or 136 votes out of 265 total, as of Thursday afternoon.
The district also asked voters to approve a bond to help fund construction on a new auxiliary gym and other campus updates. But it had only 45% voter approval as of Thursday afternoon and needed 60% to pass.
West Valley’s replacement levy had about 51% voter approval Thursday afternoon. That’s 3,885 votes out of 7,577 total.
Levies for Highland, Wapato and Zillah school districts are passing.
Grandview School District’s replacement levy is struggling, with about 48% voter approval Thursday afternoon. Districts that do not pass a levy this time around can try again in a future election.
Naches Park and Recreation District’s request for a levy to fund its regular operations had nearly 65% voter approval, as of Thursday afternoon. That’s 267 votes out of 413 total and a safe lead for the resolution that needs 60% voter approval to pass.
The auditor’s office has counted 12,294 ballots so far and collected 12,541 total. More ballots will be counted in upcoming days and the results will be certified Feb. 18.
