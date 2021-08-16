The Schneider Springs Fire grew by 2,321 acres Sunday through Monday morning, fueled and pushed northeast toward State Route 410 and west toward Bumping River Road by strong wind gusts spawned by a cold front.
The fire is at 18,842 acres, according to the Monday morning update. More than 440 personnel are battling the blaze, which began with a lightning strike on Aug. 3 and is burning in the Bumping River watershed.
It is 0% contained. Its growth was expected because of the weather front, which brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity, along with wind. The lower temperatures and higher humidity help firefighters.
Members of 13 fire crews have made extensive progress in the 410 and Bumping River Road corridors with tree felling, clearing snags, trimming branches and removing structures that could pose as a threat to firefighter or structure safety or increase fire activity, the morning update said.
"Suppression crews placed hoses and portable water tanks near structures, plumbing areas in advance of any fire activity," it said. "To date, 42 miles of contingency lines have been built by firefighters on the Schneider Fire, including dozer and fuel breaks. Scoopers and helicopters provided aerial support on the southern/western perimeter."
Crews are using 25 engines, six dozers, seven water tenders and a dozen other pieces of heavy equipment.
Area residents and visitors should be mindful of rapidly changing conditions. Structure planning and preparation will continue, officials said.
"Crews are preparing for potential night burnout operations on the eastern flank, to prepare ahead of any fire perimeter spread," the morning update said. "Air operations will continue if weather and conditions are favorable enough to support them."
Authorities worked to evacuate 54 homes placed under Level 3 (go now) orders on Thursday. Another 564 housing units are under Level 2 (get set) evacuation orders. Homeowners in the Goose Prairie area, which includes a number of historic structures, have been keeping a close eye on developments as the fire has moved closer.
Forest closures were officially extended Saturday afternoon to the Little Naches area north of 410, a popular spot for camping and motorized recreation.