Almost two months since it started burning, the Schneider Springs Fire is approaching 50% containment.
Firefighters reported the lightning-sparked fire, which has been burning 18 miles northwest of Naches since Aug. 3, is at 49% containment. The fire grew 3 acres Monday to 107,118 acres, according to a news release from the fire incident command team.
Since it began, the fire has burned an area almost 6.2 times the size the city of Yakima.
Firefighters said cool, wet weather Monday slowed fire activity, particularly to the west in the William O. Douglas Wilderness area, the release said. Rain totals ranged from about 0.1 to 0.4 inches on Monday, with the highest amounts toward the west end of the fire's perimeter.
Crews made progress in containing the northern flank of the fire, the release said. Fire crews were expected to monitor the fire along east, south and west flanks, as well as continue to bolster containment lines in the north, where the fire has been most active, the release said.
Some equipment laid out in the field to fight the fire is being removed, the release said. At the peak of the fire, crews set up more than 100 miles of hoses, the release said. Repair crews also are working to restore areas that were damaged in the creation of firelines, the release said.
Officials lifted all evacuation notices for homes near the fire last week. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lands in the fire area remain closed. State land outside the fire area is open, the release said.
As of Tuesday morning, 422 people were assigned to the fire, which officials expect to be fully out by Thanksgiving.
