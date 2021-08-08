The Schneider Springs Fire burning about 20 miles northwest of Naches has grown to 5,000 acres after a day of gusty winds, authorities reported Sunday.
But the 30 or so firefighters battling the blaze are also getting more help. Additional resources, including a Type 2 Incident Management Team, arrived Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.
“We’re working on a transition plan. They will be taking over the fire within the next day or two,” said Heather Appelhof, public information officer for the Schneider Springs Fire.
The fire continued to back into the wilderness on the western perimeter and was active on the south and east flanks, according to the daily update Sunday morning.
The additional resources arriving Sunday also included a helicopter that helped with water drops on the southeast corner of the fire along with some fixed-wing Fire Boss airplanes, Appelhof said. A Fire Boss is a scooping single-engine air tanker.
“We’ve had a few of those today. They’ve been primarily dropping on the eastern perimeter,” Appelhof said. “That eastern perimeter is in the Rattlesnake drainage.”
The Sunday report said primary fire lines consisting of jeep trails and two-tracks have been identified to hold the fire north of FS Road 1502. And firefighters are scouting for effective contingency lines south of Nile Creek, it said.
“We also have some heavy equipment working on the north and northwest perimeter of the fire. They’ve been clearing out vegetation along those two tracks to use as primary fire lines,” Appelhof said. “They’re trying to keep the fire north of the 1502 road.”
More firefighters will arrive as they become available, she said.
Evacuation levels didn’t change Sunday and no structures were under immediate threat. Cooler and wetter weather had slowed the fire’s activity, officials said Saturday afternoon. But they’re concerned as another hot and potentially windy week looms in the Yakima Valley. An excessive heat watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Sunday.
“We are experiencing some gusty winds right now but we haven’t had any significant movement on the fire” due to the wind, Appelhof said. “We are expecting a warming and drying trend through the end of the week.”
The Schneider Springs Fire was started by a lightning strike 20 miles northwest of Naches on Aug. 3 and was discovered on Aug. 4.
Crews have been evaluating buildings in the area to determine which are at risk. The area covered by Level 2 (get set) evacuation orders is large because firefighters wanted to give residents time to get out.
Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, have been issued for the Bumping Lake corridor, as well as for those living west of State Route 410, north of the Woodshed and south of Rock Creek Road.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
The Naches Ranger District asks people to stay out of the forest to allow firefighters to focus on fighting the blaze.
Information on the fire is available at https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office provide updated information on their Facebook pages. They handle evacuation orders and information.