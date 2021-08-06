Updated 8 a.m. Friday: The Schneider Springs Fire, 20 miles northwest of Naches, is now estimated at 4,000 acres, with evacuation notices in place near Bumping Lake.
The fire was spotted Wednesday after a lightning storm ignited a number of fires in the region, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Schneider Springs Fire is burning actively in brush, timber and snags in difficult-to-access terrain.
Schneider Springs Wildfire map
As of Friday morning, the fire was at 4,000 acres, pushed by winds on Thursday.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
There are Level 2 evacuations along Bumping Lake River Road to the Bumping Lake Marina, including Goose Prairie and the entire Bumping Lake corridor. People should be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Late Thursday, officials issued Level 2 (Get Set) evacuations have been issued for residents west of State Route 410, north of The Woodshed, and south of Rock Creek Road.
Closure orders are expected for Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management will have updates on Facebook.
An update on other fires in Yakima and Kittitas counties:
- Windy Pass Fire is estimated at 100 acres and is just southwest of Lookout Mountain and 10 miles southwest of Cle Elum in timber and brush. Six smokejumpers staffed it overnight. More resources have been ordered.
- Pollalie Fire: 1∕10 acre, contained and controlled.
- Deep Fire: 1∕10 acre and is out.
- Stave Fire: 1∕10 acre, contained and controlled.
- Old Scab Mountain Fire: 1∕10 acre, located 4 miles northeast of Bumping Lake.