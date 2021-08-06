UPDATED 10:45 A.M. FRIDAY: Winds from a cold front that passed through the Yakima Valley are fanning flames at the Schneider Springs fire, and are expected to continue for the next couple days.
Firefighters are calling for additional resources, including aircraft, but have not received them as of Friday morning, said Heather Appelhof, spokeswoman for the fire.
“We have been requesting it, but aircraft are being committed to larger incidents,” Appelhoff said. She said the incident commander has also requested additional hand crews and hot-shot crews.
She said a Type 1 Incident Management Team has been requested, which would bring more resources to bear on the fire.
The fire, which was sparked by lightning, was discovered around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Appelhof said.
Currently, there are 23 firefighters, four engines and two bulldozers working the fire, which is uncontained. Crews were working on structure assessment and protection for the residents in the Nile area, the State Route 410 corridor and the Bumping Lake and Goose Prairie areas.
Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment's notice, have been issued for the Bumping Lake corridor, as well as for those living west of State Route 410, north of the Woodshed and south of Rock Creek Road.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Closure orders are expected for Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management will have updates on Facebook.