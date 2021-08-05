The Schneider Springs Fire, 20 miles northwest of Naches, is now estimated at 2,000 acres, with evacuation notices in place near Bumping Lake.
The fire was spotted Wednesday after a lightning storm ignited a number of fires in the region, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The Schneider Springs Fire is burning actively in brush, timber and snags in difficult-to-access terrain.
Schneider Springs Wildfire map
As of 7 p.m., the fire was at 2,000 acres, pushed by the afternoon winds. It was moving south-southwest into the Meeks Table area, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Level 1 (be ready) evacuations are in place from The Woodshed to Bumping Lake River Road. This includes areas with cabins and all homes on the Nile. Residents should pack valuables and find safe places for livestock and animals.
There are Level 2 evacuations along Bumping Lake River Road to the Bumping Lake Marina, including Goose Prairie and the entire Bumping Lake corridor. People should be set to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Closure orders are expected for Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management will have updates on Facebook.
An update on other fires in Yakima and Kittitas counties:
- Windy Pass Fire is estimated at 100 acres and is just southwest of Lookout Mountain and 10 miles southwest of Cle Elum in timber and brush. Six smokejumpers staffed it overnight. More resources have been ordered.
- Pollalie Fire:
1∕10
- acre, contained and controlled.
- Deep Fire:
1∕10
- acre and is out.
- Stave Fire:
1∕10
- acre, contained and controlled.
- Old Scab Mountain Fire:
1∕10 acre, located 4 miles northeast of Bumping Lake.