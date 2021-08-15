The Schneider Springs fire northwest of Naches grew by 1,479 acres from Saturday to Sunday, bringing it to 16,521 acres total.
There is "continuous perimeter growth on all flanks," according to the fire information website. The fire, which began with lightning Aug. 3, is burning in the Bumping River watershed but still well south of State Route 410. It remains 0% contained, as firefighters do advance work to protect structures potentially in its path.
"That number is probably going to stay zero for a while," incident management team lead spokesman Micah Bell said Sunday morning.
There were 371 people assigned to the fire on Sunday.
Protecting nearby structures has been a priority, he said. Crews have been clearing and cutting brush along the State Route 410 corridor, which is in Level 2 evacuation status, meaning residents there should be ready to leave quickly. Bumping River Road, which is closer to the fire, got its Level 3 (go now) orders on Thursday.
It's difficult to say when the fire might reach 410, especially because Schneider Springs doesn't have a dedicated fire-behavior analyst on site.
"Because there are so many fires going on in the Northwest right now, we're all sharing a couple of fire-behavior analysts," Bell said.
It could be three to five days before the fire reaches the highway, he said.
"If something crazy happens, it could be two," Bell said.
Then again, it may not reach 410 at all, he added. Such is the difficulty in predicting fire behavior, especially with the kind of heat the Yakima Valley has gotten over the past week. And today doesn't look to be any improvement, with winds picking up smoke from other fires in the region starting to dissipate. That could mean more direct sunlight on this fire, which would mean higher temperatures and drier fuels, Bell said.
"We're going to have another tough day today," he said.
Forest closures were officially extended Saturday afternoon to the Little Naches area north of 410, a popular spot for camping and motorized recreation.