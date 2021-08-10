The Schneider Springs Fire near Nile grew by another 500 acres, but authorities said it’s moving into the wilderness and think calmer winds will help as firefighters work to contain it.
A total of 98 personnel are assigned to the fire, which is at 4,652 acres, according to a mid-afternoon update Tuesday. It was started by a lightning strike 20 miles northwest of Naches on Aug. 3 and was discovered the next day.
As of Tuesday afternoon, firefighters were battling the blaze with five engines, two hand crews, three bulldozers, four water tenders, four masticators and helicopters as needed. Masticators are machines used for grinding or pulping material.
Bulldozers and masticators continued Tuesday to focus mainly on prepping and holding the fire within the current footprint, according to an update, and hand crews were constructing primary lines on the north, east and south flanks using roads and fuel treatments.
“Weather the next several days looks favorable with calmer winds. Winds are forecasted to return this weekend as a low-pressure system moves in Friday,” the update said. “Nominal fire growth is expected, especially toward the west into the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area.”
An excessive heat warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Mid-Tuesday afternoon, Chief Ryan Clark of Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue District 14 posted an update on Nile-Cliffdell Fire & Rescue’s Facebook page. Firefighters with Naches, Highland, Gleed, Selah, District 5 and others have pledged support if needed, he said.
“Crews are pounding the East Flank and it shows. They are fighting for an Eastern containment line and they are making headway in that fight,” he wrote. “Although the fire has grown by another 500 acres, again, its growth is primarily on the Western Flank.
“Remember this West Flank means away from Nile and into the ‘William O’ wilderness,” Clark wrote.
“To all on the fire, keep pushing, keep fighting, keep charging,” he said. “Ground is being gained.”
Evacuation levels didn’t change Tuesday and no structures were under immediate threat.
Crews continue to evaluate buildings in the area to determine which are at risk. Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, have been issued for the Bumping Lake corridor, as well as for those living west of State Route 410, north of the Woodshed and south of Rock Creek Road.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
Information on the fire is available at https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office provide updated information on their Facebook pages. They handle evacuation orders and information.
Visit https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/ for local air quality information.