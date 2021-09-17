A lightning-sparked fire that has been burning northwest of Naches since Aug. 3 is almost a third contained.
The Schneider Springs Fire was at 31% containment as of Friday morning, according to a news release from the incident command team. The fire has burned 104,800 acres, an area six times the size of the city of Yakima.
Mark Enty, a spokesman for the fire management team, said the nearly 2,000-acre increase appears to be a combination of fire growth in the wilderness area and crews backburning areas to eliminate fuel for the fire and strengthen containment lines.
Crews were expecting fire activity to slow down on Friday as cooler, wetter weather makes its way into the east side of the Cascades. Firefighters will continue patrolling the Goose Prairie, Cliffdell and Bumping Lake communities to protect buildings, as well as work on containment lines around the fire.
Campfires are now allowed in established firepits and campfire rings at developed and designated campgrounds, areas under a special-use permit and in wilderness areas in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, the release said. The state Department of Natural Resources is still prohibiting open fires on its land.
Level 2 evacuation notices are still in place for residents living in the Bumping River Road corridor and State Route 410 from Salmon Cove to Pinecliff, the release said. Level 2 notices mean people in the area should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
A Level 1 notice, which means people should be preparing for evacuation, is in effect on SR 410 from Pinecliff to the U.S. Highway 12 junction, and along U.S. Highway 12 from the SR 410 junction to Tieton Reservoir Road.
U.S. Forest Service land in the fire area is closed to recreation.
A total of 583 people were working on the fire as of Friday morning, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.