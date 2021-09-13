Crews battling the Schneider Springs Fire were spared high winds that hit other areas of Yakima County on Sunday evening and into Monday morning, which helped limit the fire's spread.
The fire grew by 722 acres to 102,355 acres with 17% containment as of late Monday morning, according to an update. No structures have been lost. The fire was caused by lightning on Aug. 3 and is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches.
A virtual community meeting is planned at 7 p.m. Monday. It will be livestreamed at the Schneider Springs Fire page on Facebook.
Those with questions or comments may post them during the live presentation so they can be addressed during the meeting as time allows. The meeting will be recorded and posted to the Facebook page for viewing after the live event and on the YouTube channel as well.
A total of 601 people were assigned to the fire Monday. Crews from Canada will be arriving soon, the morning update said.
Fire progression from Sunday to Monday was minimal due to favorable terrain and weather conditions. Winds the previous night were stronger in other areas of the Yakima Valley than on the fire, which is still active in the northern sections. Firefighters planned to maintain their focus on the northern sections of the fire Monday to secure line from east to west.
Night-shift firefighters created a new fire line from an anchor point northwest of Cliffdell toward the junction of Forest Road 1706 and State Route 410. Crews from Canada will continue the focus on Forest Service Roads 1706 and 1709 road to establish a perimeter and provide protection for the Naches River corridor.
The Naches River corridor and the Bumping River Road corridor remain the highest priorities, officials said. Structure protection is another primary focus in the Bumping Lake/Goose Prairie and Cliffdell areas.
Cooler and drier conditions were predicted across the area on Monday, with potential for down-valley wind gusts that could slightly increase fire behavior. Crews planned to work north of Edgar Rock to anchor the northeast area of the fire near Cliffdell. Operations within the William O. Douglas Wilderness were expected to continue, with Burnt Mountain as an anchor point to prevent further growth, according to the Monday morning update.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Sunday dropped all Level 3 “go now” evacuation orders to Level 2 “get set” notices, including the Bumping River and Lost Creek roads. The State Route 410 corridor from Salmon Cove to Pinecliff is also at Level 2. Level 1 evacuation orders remain in place for the State Route 410 corridor from Pinecliff to the junction of U.S. Route 12, and from U.S. 12 at State Route 410 west to Tieton Reservoir Road.
U.S. Forest Service land in the fire area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12 are closed. The forest closure was increased late last week north of American Ridge to 410, with the closure going up Forest Road 1900 (Little Naches) to 1902 and west to the 953/951 system. It includes a portion of the Norse Peak Wilderness. Those roads are still open.
Forest Service land south of U.S. 12 including Rimrock and Clear lakes is open, along with recreation on the Tieton River.
