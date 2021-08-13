The Schneider Springs Fire has nearly doubled size as “go now” evacuations were ordered in the Bumping River corridor on Thursday.
Friday morning’s update listed the fire at 13,665 acres, with no containment.
Incident management team spokesperson Mary Wood said winds and humidity led to an unexpected explosion of growth over the last 24 hours, doubling the fire's size to 13,665 acres as it breached Old Scab Mountain. Ground resources are focused almost completely on Bumping River Road and the west edge of the fire as it approaches the Goose Prairie area.
The 300-person team added smoke jumpers and some additional hand crews and engine strike teams on Thursday. Aircraft are standing by and waiting for smoke to clear enough for them to fly and provide assistance.
Wood said more closures along the State Route 410 corridor could be forthcoming this afternoon and they're encouraging anyone with weekend plans in the area to instead try to find somewhere else. Containment lines to the north and east continue to hold well, although Wood said a new weather system could shift the wind and put significantly more pressure on those lines as the fire tries to move northeast.
Evacuation levels along the Bumping River Road corridor were moved up to Level 3 “go now” on Thursday. State Route 410 from Eagle Rock north and west to Bumping River Road is in a Level 2 "get set" evacuation.
The fire, which was caused by lightning on Aug. 3, is burning about 18 miles northwest of Naches.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12. Rimrock Lake remains open to use. The closure order is expected to expand later today.
Information on the fire is available at facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire and Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7775/.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office provide updated information on their Facebook pages. They handle evacuation orders.