The Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches scorched more forestland over the weekend with a total of 78,937 acres blackened as of Sunday morning.
That’s up from 76,764 acres reported Saturday.
Crews plan to continue carving breaks Monday along the southeastern side of the fire and along Bethel Ridge to the Burnt Mountain trailhead and the state Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12 corridors, said spokeswoman Megan Walker.
“There’s a lot of assets along that road, a lot of businesses and stuff,” she said.
Crews have carved fire breaks along much of the eastern edge of the fire but have spent the past couple of days backburning on the southeast corner. Backburning entails burning a wide line into dried vegetation and other fuels to establish a fire break.
Crews will spend the next few days continuing that effort to eventually connect the backburn lines to the established containment line on the east, Walker said.
“They’ve had lots of success the last couple of days and nights,” she said. “It’s going to take several days to finish that line.”
The lightning-caused fire started Aug. 3 in the Naches Ranger District. It’s now burning on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources, according the fire information website InciWeb.
Containment of the fire remained at 8% Sunday, InciWeb said.
Resources are thin due to the large number of wildfires burning nationally. Crews are shifting around the fire perimeter to protect communities and limit further fire spread, InciWeb said.
Firefighters have been assessing weather conditions and fire activity daily to determine safe suppression plans.
Temperatures are expected in the mid to high 70s throughout the week, with haze and smoke clearing Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
An air quality alert issued by the Washington State Department of Ecology remains in effect until noon Monday. More information can be found online at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or by calling 360-407-6000.
There are 18 crews using 52 engines, seven dozers, six aircraft and 24 other pieces of heavy equipment to battle the blaze.