Cool weather has given firefighters the upper hand on the Schneider Springs Fire.
Fire officials report the fire, which started from an Aug. 3 lightning strike 18 miles northwest of Naches, is at 86% containment. Cooler autumnal temperatures have helped slow fire growth and allowed firefighters to make progress, according to a news release from the fire command team.
Currently, the only fire burning is well within the fire perimeter, the release said, and could continue to burn until snow falls, the release said.
As of Tuesday, the fire has burned 107,404 acres, an area roughly 6.2 times the size of the city of Yakima. The acreage increased from previous reports due to more accurate mapping, the release said.
Crews are in the process of removing hazard trees that were damaged by the fire, as well as repairing roads and bulldozer lines that were carved to contain the fire.
Fire crews are also in the process of demobilizing, with a total of 178 people working the fire, down from 393 at the end of September.
Road and forest area closures remain in effect, the release said.
