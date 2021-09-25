Firefighters working on the Schneider Springs Fire were planning to spend Saturday strengthening containment lines and burning off fuel to contain the fire.
As of Saturday morning, the fire burning 18 miles northwest of Naches had burned 105,933 acres, an increase of 176 acres from Friday, according to a news release from the fire command team. Since Aug. 3, the fire, which is at 38% containment, has burned an area roughly six times the size of the city of Yakima.
Firefighters set fires to burn off fuel between containment lines and the fire, as well as reinforcing structure protection around Bumping Lake Road, American Ridge Ski Lodge and the State Route 410 corridor, the release said.
For Saturday, crews were continuing efforts to shore up containment lines with defensive burning, as well as enlarging a containment line between Bumping Lake Road and Swamp Creek and reinforcing the line along Forest Service Road 1706 near Edgar Rock, the release said.
Firefighters are expecting the weather to become cooler and more like autumn starting Sunday, the release said.
There were 452 people assigned to the fire, the release said.
All evacuation orders for the area of the fire were lifted Friday night, but the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lands within the fire area remain closed, the release said. The state Department of Natural Resource’s campfire restrictions remain in effect, the release said.
Fire officials have said the fire is expected to be completely out around Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.