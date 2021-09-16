Fire crews working the Schneider Springs Fire will conduct a virtual public meeting at 7 p.m. Friday.
The meeting will be streamed on the Schneider Springs Fire page on Facebook.
The fire, which is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches, scorched an additional 77 acres Wednesday, growing to 102,819 acres — an area roughly six times the size of the city of Yakima — as winds moderately increased fire activity, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.
Firefighters said there was no unexpected fire activity Wednesday or overnight.
Workers repaired lines carved out by bulldozers in areas that will be used for winter recreation, with crews and equipment working along the roads north of Rimrock Lake, Bethel Ridge and Nile Road, the release said.
Crews are expecting continued moderate fire activity near Edgar Rock, American Ridge and Goose Prairie Thursday as light winds come from the south-southeast, the release said. Firefighters are continuing to set backfires along a fire line northwest of Cliffdell. Rain is expected on Friday.
The fire was started by lightning on Aug. 3 and was discovered the next day. As of Thursday morning, the fire was 26% contained. A total of 590 people are working the fire, including seven aircraft.
A Level 2 evacuation notice remains in effect for the Bumping River Road corridor and State Route 410 from Salmon Cove to Pinecliff. People should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice. A Level 1 evacuation notice is effect for SR 410 from Pinecliff to the U.S. Highway 12 intersection, and along U.S. Highway 12 from that junction to Tieton Reservoir Road, the release said. People should be aware there's fire in the area and prepare for an evacuation if needed.
U.S. Forest Service land and recreation in the fire area is closed. Campfires are banned in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and on state Department of Natural Resources Land, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.