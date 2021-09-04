Some firefighters are shifting to the southern end of the Schneider Springs Fire on Saturday because northwest winds in the forecast are predicted to push on a newly completed southern perimeter.
The fire, which is burning 18 miles northwest of Naches, was 88,853 acres as of Saturday morning, an increase of about 2,700 acres from the prior day. It is 10% contained with 861 people assigned.
The fire remains active in several places around the perimeter with most activity in the southern portions of the fire. Winds are expected to be stronger this afternoon, but increasing humidity will help, a morning report said.
Crews have finished work and continue to mop up along Bethel Ridge on the fire’s south end, and continue work to protect communities along State Route 410 and the Bumping River Road area.
Smoke outlook
Air quality was unhealthy on Saturday morning in Yakima, with improving conditions expected Saturday afternoon, an outlook from forecasters said. Moderate west winds into Saturday evening will move smoke east between Ellensburg and Yakima.
“With relatively calm winds tonight, smoke will once again move down drainages and settle into valleys tonight through tomorrow morning, but smoke concentrations are expected to be less compared to the past two mornings,” the report issued Saturday morning said.
An air quality alert in effect until noon on Tuesday in Yakima County because of the fire.
Forest closures
Forest closures remain in effect around Bumping Lake and in the fire area between 410 and Highway 12. Highway 12 and 410 are open, but roads in the area are being used by firefighters and people should drive cautiously.
Public lands south of U.S. Highway 12 reopened Thursday, including Rimrock and Clear lakes.
Lands within the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the north and west of Bumping Lake are open, with access via State Route 410 only. Bumping River Road remains closed. The Tieton River is open for recreational access.
Evacuation notices are unchanged. The Bumping River corridor is under a Level 2 “be set” notice. Level 1 “get set” notices are in place along Highway 12 and from the “Y” to Bumping River Road. Evacuation notices apply to private land and are different from forest closure notices on public land.
The fire was caused by lightning Aug. 3.