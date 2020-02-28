Redifer Brewing Co. will close for good on Saturday after nearly three years in business.
Co-owner Chuck Redifer said that the business wasn’t “what we expected it would be” and that he needed to devote more time to his family and his accounting business.
“We just wanted to have our weekends back,” Redifer said.
Redifer Brewing Co. opened in May 2017 and was part of a wave of brewery openings in the Yakima Valley at the time.
The brewery at 123 E. Yakima Ave. was a venue for community events and easily identifiable by its bright reg logo and The Ohio State University flag hanging in the window (Redifer graduated from the university and is originally from Columbus, Ohio, where the university is located).
When Redifer announced the brewery’s closure on Facebook, he had a lot of people respond with how sorry they were the brewery was closing.
“There’s no need for anyone to say sorry,” he said. “We had a blast doing it. We met a lot of great people and made new friends. Everyone’s good, everything’s fine.”
Redifer plans to keep brewing beer at home and looks forward to engaging in the local craft beer scene as a consumer.
“There are so many great breweries around,” he said. “It will be fun and just to hang out and enjoy other people's beer.”