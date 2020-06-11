A food drive benefiting the Yakima Salvation Army will take place on Saturday.
People can drop off canned goods or boxed meals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eagles Parking lot at 307 Chestnut Ave. in Yakima.
Requested items are canned meals, canned meats, boxed meals, cereal and oats, fruit, pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, dry or canned beans, peanut or almond butter, soups and broths, and fresh, canned, or frozen vegetables.
Cash or check donations also will be accepted, with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.
Erin Kline-Aleman Real Estate Services, in affiliation with John L. Scott, and the Yakima Eagles FOE 289 Club are hosting the event.
For more information, contact Erin at 509-426-5567 or 425-785-9280 or email MyBrokerErin@outlook.com