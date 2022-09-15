ZILLAH — City officials will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal on Saturday at the quirky landmark inspired by it.
Mayor Scott Carmack will speak during the 11 a.m. ceremony at Teapot Dome Memorial Park, 117 First Ave. The public event at the Teapot Dome Service Station, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, is expected to last about half an hour.
It's part of the No Rhyme or Reason Country Market at Stewart Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Co-sponsored with the Zillah Chamber of Commerce, it will include more than 100 vendors.
The kettle-shaped gas station was built in 1922 by Jack Ainsworth on State Route 410 between Zillah and Granger. When that section of Interstate 82 was constructed in 1978, the gas station was moved to the Yakima Valley Highway west of Zillah. It continued to operate there until 2006. City officials bought the property for $125,000 and moved it to its current location in 2012.
Ainsworth was inspired by the presidential scandal that began when President Warren G. Harding transferred control of three oil reserve fields from the U.S. Navy to the U.S. Department of Interior in 1921. One of the reserves was at Teapot Dome, Wyo., named for a rock formation in the area.
Interior Secretary Albert Fall persuaded Harding to put the oil fields under his control, then leased the reserves to the Pan-American Petroleum and Mammoth Oil companies. Word got out in April 1922 and an investigation found that Fall had received $400,000 from oil executives to tap into the fields.
Fall was the first cabinet official convicted of corruption. Harding died before the investigations got into full swing.
