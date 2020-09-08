North Sixth Avenue fire damages two buildings

The Yakima Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of North Sixth Avenue at 3:36 p.m. Monday in response to a fire involving a Quonset hut and cinderblock warehouse.

A resident of a nearby home was temporarily evacuated due to smoke and breathing concerns, according to a news release. He was evaluated at the scene and released before being evacuated.

Investigators believe the fire began in a space between the Quonset hut and the warehouse.

The fire destroyed the Quonset hut and its contents, including motors, tires and vehicle parts. Damage to the warehouse was limited to smoldering at the roof sill and damage to an apparatus bay door.

The estimated loss is $90,000 to $100,000, the release said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.