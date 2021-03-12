Another candidate has joined the race for Yakima City Council member Brad Hill’s seat.
Sam Johnson, who works for the state Department of Financial Institutions and is a member of the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, announced his intention to run for the Council District 6 seat, which represents Northwest Yakima.
Hill, who currently holds the seat, announced that he will not seek another term. The filing period for local office is May 17-21.
Johnson, who previously worked for Solarity Credit Union and as a vice president at Bank of the West, said in a news release that his financial experience would be an asset to the city as it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. His work at the DFI focuses on the state's credit unions. He has an MBA with a specialization in finance from Washington State University.
“I understand the stress many residents and small businesses have been through in the last 12 months,” Johnson said in the release, “and have the experience, education and commitment to see our city into a recovery and solid financial future.”
He also has been active in New Leaders Yakima County, Skookum Kids, ActSix and Ready to Rise.
He said he would work to improve the city’s efficiency and services without raising taxes.
More information is available on his campaign at www.samforyakima.com.
Other candidates who have announced their intentions to run for the seat include former Yakima County Juvenile Court manager Lisa Wallace, and property manager Garth McKinney.
The primary is in August, with the top two candidates advancing to the general election in November. Council terms are four years. Three Yakima council seats are up this year.