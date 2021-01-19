The Salvation Army in Yakima will distribute more than 750 food boxes to local families Wednesday morning after its Seattle headquarters received a surplus of frozen meals.
The event will be drive-up, free, and available to all, with no eligibility requirements or restrictions for receiving a box. Boxes will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Nick Helms, director of the Salvation Army in Yakima, reiterated that there would be no questions asked upon arrival.
“No restrictions, just come through,” he said. “We’ll do up to a couple boxes per car if you have more than one household in the vehicle. You pick up for as many households as you have in the car with up to three households.”
Those wishing to pick up a box can do so from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave., through Gate 5.
Each food box contains masks, bottled drinks, frozen meals which can be easily heated in an oven or microwave and bottled beverages. One box can sustain a family of four for two to three days.