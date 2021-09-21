Yakima City Council members didn't pass an ordinance Tuesday to establish a new sales tax to support housing projects.
The revenue from the proposed tax would be used for affordable housing projects, housing-related services or behavioral health-related services, the draft ordinance said. It would implement a tax of one-tenth of 1%, meaning people would pay one penny for every $10 spent on taxable goods.
A bill passed by the Legislature in the spring, House Bill 1070, allows the use of local tax for affordable housing and related services. The tax would generate about $2 million annually for affordable housing in Yakima.
The council did not meet the supermajority of five votes required to pass a tax. Four council members supported the ordinance.
Council members Eliana Macias, Kay Funk, Soneya Lund and Brad Hill voted yes. Mayor Patricia Byers and Assistant Mayor Holly Cousens voted no. Council member Jason White was absent.
Housing vacancy rates in Yakima are less than 1%, according to the Housing Action Plan produced by the city in June. About 36% of all households in Yakima are cost burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs, the report said.
Byers said the Housing Action Plan is a priority, but she said now is not the time to impose an additional tax. She cited economic difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as rising utility and gas prices.
“I am not in favor of a tax that taxpayers and voters are not allowed to have any say in,” Byers said.
Cousens said there wasn’t enough community dialogue surrounding the issue and said more planning is needed to distribute any revenue.
“I don’t believe it’s good policy to increase taxes without a specific plan in place prior to the tax increase,” Cousens said.
Lund said the council would use the Housing Action Plan as a guiding plan and the Office of Neighborhood Development would be the leading office, but that the administration had not yet been defined.
Lund said she likes that the tax keeps local dollars local. The tax could also be leveraged to acquire state and federal funds for affordable housing, she said.
“Since one of our biggest goals on council is to address housing affordability, I think we have to pass this,” Lund said.
Public comment
Representatives from a number of Yakima homeless and housing service providers voiced support for the sales tax at Tuesday's meeting.
Director of Catholic Charities Bryan Ketcham said the funds could be used for a broad range of projects, including emergency homeless shelters, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and multifamily rental housing.
“(The tax) will help serve as a tool to meet the crisis in our community,” Ketcham said.
Mark James, executive director of Rod’s House, said the flexibility in the funds, especially allowing a portion to support behavioral health services, was important for local housing providers. The organization helps youth experiencing homelessness.
Representative from the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, Marty Miller, said the tax supports the city’s Housing Action Plan, uses local money to address local needs, and can be leveraged to acquire other funds.
Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, also voiced support for the sales tax.
Representatives from the Central Washington Home Builders Association opposed the tax.
Jake Mayson with the association said any added costs to building a home, such as those the sales tax would impose, would reduce the number of people who could take out a mortgage on that home. Ron Pelson with the Central Washington Home Builders Association said the tax would price people out of homes.
Patti Hoendermis with the Yakima Valley Landlords Association also opposed the tax. She said the public did not have enough time to review the ordinance.
