Yakima Valley residents are no strangers to cold winters. While temperatures have warmed after last week’s cold snap, the forecast calls for freezing temperatures at night as the year ends.
With winter here to stay, local experts urge people to be cautious when heating their homes during long, chilly nights. Here are a few tips to avoid fire and health hazards while staying warm:
Appropriate heat sources
Ken Robillard, deputy chief at Yakima County Fire District No. 5, said a key rule is not to use outdoor heat sources — propane heaters, barbecues or generators — indoors to generate heat. Anything that emits carbon monoxide while burning fuel can cause fatal poisoning to those nearby without proper ventilation.
“You have to be real careful that you’re using an appliance that was made for indoors,” Robillard said.
Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless and can build up in a room if there is not enough ventilation or fresh air. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches and nausea. Robillard said the danger is that victims of carbon monoxide poisoning will fall asleep and not wake up again.
Robillard said many machines will say “indoor use only” or “outdoor use only.” Mike Trujillo, a shift commander at the Yakima Fire Department, recommends checking manufacturers’ or distributors’ websites to see if a device can be used indoors or emits carbon monoxide.
Outdoor heaters can also produce more heat and potentially cause fires.
Trujillo said that using kitchen appliances, like ovens or stoves, can also be dangerous. He said people will forget to turn appliances off, which can damage kitchens and start fires.
Carbon monoxide detectors are available at local hardware and big box stores.
Safely using heaters
When using space heaters, make sure they are given adequate space, are on a flat surface and plugged into wall outlets, not power strips. Trujillo said there should be a minimum of two feet between heaters and furniture like beds or couches which could catch fire.
Space and baseboard heaters should be cleaned before use, Trujillo said. Check for any dust, lint or other flammable material.
If you have a heating lamp or other clamp on heat source for your pets, make sure it is securely fastened. Robillard of Yakima Fire District 5 said unsecured heating elements in pet enclosures can be dislodged by the weather or by animals.
Robillard recommended securing heat sources away from flammable material and following manufacturer’s recommendations.
Safe heat sources
Robillard said that blankets are a safe solution.
“It all comes down to doing what you can safely,” he said. “Use blankets instead of using something inappropriate.”
Trujillo said electric blankets are safe heat sources for cold winter nights. He recommended securing windows and doorways to keep out cold air. When using any type of heater source, Trujillo said to stay attentive and safe.
“Behavior is what causes fires, not necessarily equipment,” Trujillo said.
Individuals with questions about safely heating their homes can call the Yakima Fire Department at 509-575-6060 for advice and help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.