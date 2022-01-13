Fire escapes aren’t the first feature that comes to mind when thinking of the iconic Capitol Theatre in downtown Yakima. The stately façade and luxurious interior rightfully attract more attention.
But fire escapes are important in case an emergency evacuation of the theater is needed, so three of them on the north and south sides of the building were replaced last month with safer and more secure staircases.
There are two new egress staircases on the south side of the building, allowing an emergency exit for each of the two balconies, and one new staircase on the north side. Installation cost $195,000, said Randy Beehler, city of Yakima communications and public affairs director. The project began in early November and was completed in late December.
The city owns the Capitol Theatre, which is managed by the nonprofit Capitol Theatre Board of Directors, Beehler noted.
Originally built in 1920, a fire destroyed most of the Capitol Theatre in 1975. It reopened in 1978, with fire escapes installed on the north and south sides of the building, close to Third Street.
Charlie Robin, Capitol Theatre CEO, said the fire escapes had been “red flagged” for problems during recent inspections of the building at 19 S. Third St.
The design of the previous fire escapes and the grid pattern of the metal steps made it difficult and unsafe for women in high heels to descend them.
“The idea was to make it safer and more secure,” Robin said. “To make it more secure, we’ve added anchors that are independent of the building.”
Besides being an important safety feature in case of an emergency, the fire escape stairs, situated under large “CAPITOL THEATRE” signs painted on the side of the building, are popular spots for high school senior portraits.
“We have generations of high school seniors who have used those stairs for graduation photos,” Robin said. “The Capitol Theatre is an iconic spot for those.”
As the Capitol Theatre’s 2022 event schedule resumed this week with two performances of the musical, “Waitress,” Robin said the new fire escapes look better than the old ones and are ready to go in case of an emergency.
“We really appreciate the help of the city, and the staff at the federal building next door for putting up with the installation,” he added.
