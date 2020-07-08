A wildfire on Saddle Mountain in Grant County is now 90% contained and many of the firefighters assigned to the blaze have been sent home.
The fire has been burning since Monday afternoon in the Saddle Mountain National Wildlife Refuge on the west side of the mountain. The fire didn't threaten structures and no evacuation notices were issued.
Windy conditions fueled the fire for the first two days, but fire managers said winds calmed Wednesday and the remaining firefighters are watching for hot spots. About 100 people were assigned to the fire late Wednesday.
Updated mapping shows the fire burned a total of just more than 8,000 acres, the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team said in a news release. Incident commanders had described the fire as burning nearly 10,000 acres as of Tuesday evening. They said the revised total is because crews are now able to use GPS to map the fire perimeter.
The cause is under investigation.