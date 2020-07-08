A wildfire on Saddle Mountain in Grant County is now 60% contained and incident managers are starting to send crews home as they finalize containment lines around the fire.
The fire has been burning since Monday afternoon in the Saddle Mountain National Wildlife Refuge on the west side of the mountain.
Windy conditions fueled the fire for the first two days, but in a news release Wednesday morning fire managers said winds have calmed.
The fire has burned a total of 9,800 acres, the Southeast Washington Interagency Management Team said in a news release. That’s a slightly smaller total than incident commanders cited Tuesday, which they attribute to better mapping of the fire.
Firefighters' goals for the day are to get a 100-foot fire line around the entire fire while watching for hot spots, according to the release.