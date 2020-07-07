The wildfire burning on the western slope of Saddle Mountain in Grant County has now burned nearly 10,000 acres, fire managers reported Tuesday afternoon, amid windy conditions that make it tough for firefighters trying to maintain containment lines.
The incident management team in charge of the firefighting effort said crews managed to build containment lines around the northwest edge of the fire today, which stopped its growth. The fire is now 50% contained.
The fire started around 12:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Fish and Wildlife managed land that's part of the Saddle Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. It had burned nearly 6,000 acres by Tuesday morning.
Fire managers warn that continued windy conditions make holding the containment they've achieved difficult, but they hope to control any hot spots tonight and expand their containment lines in the coming days.
The fire is burning in and around an uninhabited wildlife refuge, and no homes are threatened by the fire. Firefighters to use lighter equipment than they might otherwise to preserve habitat in the refuge. The refuge, established in 1971, is considered part of the Hanford Reach National Monument.