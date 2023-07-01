Local fire agencies will be taking over the Roza Creek Fire on Sunday morning.
The fire, which has burned 717 acres in the Yakima River Canyon since Tuesday, is 75% contained, with lines holding through wind gusts Friday.
“The firefighters were pretty beat up when they came in,” said Ben Shearer, spokesperson for the Southeast Washington Interagency Team that has been managing the fire.
The size of the fire Saturday morning is an increase from the 486 acres reported Friday. Shearer said the jump was the result of adjustments in mapping the fire.
While hand crews were doing most of the work Friday, with temperatures reaching 100 degrees in the shade at times, helicopters did come in to make a couple of water drops on the fire.
Fire crews were going to spend Saturday watching for new hot spots and repairing bulldozer lines that were carved near the fire, according to a news release.
The area is currently under a red flag warning, meaning that heat, humidity and wind conditions are contributing to fire danger.
Kittitas County lifted its Level 1 evacuation order for the area east of the Yakima River. A Level 1 order means people in the affected area should be aware of the conditions in the area.
The incident management team urged people planning to go on camping trips this weekend to check for current fire restrictions where they are going.
In a Friday media briefing, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz urged state residents to take steps to prevent wildfires.
