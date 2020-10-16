The Washington State Auditor’s Office is starting its routine accountability and financial audit of Wapato city government.
Last year’s audit, which covered city activities from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2018, reported eight findings of mismanagement, including that former City Administrator Juan Orozco violated state law and showed an “egregious” disregard for open government and accountability, the city had not followed proper bidding requirements for major projects, and the city had misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer fees. Orozco resigned in July 2019 under an agreement with the state Attorney General’s Office.
This year’s audit, which will cover the time period from January 2018 through December 2019, will check in to see if the city has since rectified practices leading to those violations, according to the State Auditor’s Office. Staff from the Auditor’s Office met with city officials in a public meeting on Thursday.
The audit also will look at the city’s management use and safeguarding of public resources during that time to evaluate whether the city complied with state laws.
Among the routine evaluations are whether the city has improved its financial state, properly used restricted-use funds and invested expenditures in compliance with the annual budget provisions.
The audit also will look at the city’s accounts payable — including whether credit card use was for authorized expenses and signed off on by the proper city staff — and also accounts receivable, or the cities processing and posting of utility billings.