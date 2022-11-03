The Rotary Clubs of Yakima are putting up the funds to add more lighting to Yakima parks.
Additional lighting will increase safety and extend the hours the parks are available to residents in winter months, Yakima Southwest Rotary Club President Dirk Bernd said at a Yakima City Council meeting this week.
The council approved a plan Tuesday to add lighting to the basketball and skate parks at Kiwanis, Chesterley and Randall parks in Yakima.
The Southwest, Downtown and Sunrise Rotary chapters jointly supplied $130,000 for the project.
“(We) put our heads together, we toured and we decided what we really wanted to do is provide a space for kids and families to still be able to go after hours, in the early evenings, after school and use those spaces,” Bernd said.
He said there is a safety component, too.
“Being able to see who's there and what's going on, and I think it will just be great,” he said.
Bernd said the goal is to have the lighting installed by January 2023, or once the designs and planning are in place. The Rotary clubs will assist the city with planning, site development and selecting the contractor for design and installation.
Once the lighting is installed, maintenance and repairs will be the responsibility of the city.
As part of the plan, the city also agreed to supply an additional $50,000 for lighting in parks, whether using the parks capital fund, grants or another source.
Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson at the meeting thanked the Rotary clubs for their part in the project.
“I just wanted to take just a moment to be able to publicly recognize what they've done for us and for the Parks Department and for the city,” he said.
The council recently said it would look at park safety after concerns were raised by the family of a boy who went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in September. Sarg Hubbard and the surrounding recreation area are operated by the Greenway Foundation.
