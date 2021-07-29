The Yakima Downtown Rotary Club, joined by Yakima Sunrise Rotary, Yakima Southwest Rotary, the Yakima Rotary Trust and the Yakima Greenway, celebrated the grand opening of the new Rotary Playground on the Greenway with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. It honored the 700 community volunteers who worked in record-setting high temperatures, contributing a total of more than 6,400 volunteer hours to the playground during the 11-day construction, according to a news release.
The new playground replaces the original McGuire Community Playground, which was built in 1994 by a group of volunteers. Led by the Sunrise Rotary Club, with substantial assistance from the McGuire family and area Lions Clubs, the Sunrise Rotary Park McGuire Community Playground was dedicated on May 15, 1994.
Local Rotary clubs decided to replace it. Many of the volunteers who built the original McGuire Community Playground in 1994 returned to the site to build the new playground, the news release said. It features an agricultural theme and includes bridges, slides, a merry-go-round, a rock wall, teeter-totter, two tractors, a train and mushroom steppers.