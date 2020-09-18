The Jewish High Holy Days are a time of repentance and prayer, but also of hope.
Rosh Hashana, the first of the High Holy Days and the Jewish new year, starts Friday evening and continues through Sunday, Sept. 20.
It marks the traditional anniversary of the creation of the world and Adam and Eve. Customs include the sounding of a shofar, or a hollowed-out ram’s horn, following guidelines to “raise a noise.” Jewish people also dip apples and challah into honey to symbolize their hopes for a sweet start to the new year.
Beyond those joyous traditions, the season also has serious elements. The sounding of the shofar also is a “wake up” call for Jewish people to reflect on any past misdoings and to make amends. Synagogue services and liturgy often focus on the importance of repentance and forgiveness.
Rosh Hashana is followed by the 10 Days of Repentance, also known as the 10 Days of Awe — a time when people are supposed to take stock of their actions and whom they may have hurt.
The High Holy Days then end with Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement and considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Practicing Jews traditionally observe Yom Kippur with a 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer.
This year, Yom Kippur starts the evening of Sept. 27 and will end the evening of Sept. 28.
Rabbi Jay Shupack, the resident rabbi for Temple Shalom in Yakima, said the High Holy Days are all about people taking an inventory of where they are in life and whether their lives are going in the right direction.
“Realizing that this year is coming to an end and a new one is starting is a milestone,” Shupack said. “You can either ignore it, or you can use it as a tool to bring positive change into your life.”
Shupack said questions — How can I be more kind? How can I be better? How can I be more generous? — can fuel reflection.
The Jewish path to repentance also highlights three additional tools: Teshuvah, or recognizing the right path and committing to it; Tfilah, or heartfelt, introspective prayer; and Tzedakah, based on the Hebrew word for “justice,” which relates to acts of kindness and charity.
The High Holy Days also require for people to deal directly with those they may have hurt.
Shupack gave as an example of genuine repentance a hypothetical situation in which a child stole someone else’s bicycle.
The child would first have to acknowledge that stealing the bike was wrong and then return the bike to its rightful owner. The child also would have to save up money to buy and give away a bike to another child. Finally, when presented with another unguarded bike, the child would have to choose not to steal, Shupack said.
“There are numerous steps you have to do, and it’s work,” he said. “There are no magical formulas. You must ask people for forgiveness, and they must forgive you.”
Shupack added that genuinely asking a person for forgiveness and being refused three times clears the requester. At that point, any problems then shift to the person who chooses not to forgive.
“Holding onto this stuff is harmful,” he said. “We need to come into the year in a state of having been forgiven, of forgiving others, and of forgiving ourselves.”
Yom Kippur is an important aspect of the High Holy Days because it gives people a deadline for making amends, Shupack said.
“The key here is that you have a deadline. You can’t delay it anymore,” he said. “It’s serious, but it’s also wonderful because we have the chance to forgive and be forgiven.”
He also broke down the concept of Atonement to “At-one-ment,” or being true to oneself and one’s path. Needed changes could involve exercising more or cutting back on drinking alcohol, giving more to charity or opening oneself up to new adventures, he said.
People can pray for the guidance and strength to make the changes, he added.
“There is no shortcut, and there is no intermediary,” he said. “You have to undo what you did the best you can, and you have to make it up in some way. You don’t want to drag all your garbage into the New Year.”
Temple Shalom is planning Zoom services in light of continued health district recommendations to socially distance and limit gatherings because of COVID-19.