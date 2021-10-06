YAKIMA — Joe Mann showed his acumen for business in his very first job as a Yakima Herald-Republic paperboy.
Beginning when he was 12, the current owner of Ron’s Coin and Collectibles did more than just deliver newspapers and collect subscription money near his family’s home on Naches Avenue.
“I collected cash from subscribers, brought it to the bank, and they would write me a bank check that I took to the Herald. They were impressed by that,” Mann said. “I had a great route – it was nine blocks, not too tough to walk, and it included the Sun Towers. That was 80 or so papers just in that building.”
Mann’s first job fits in well with his latest accolade. The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce has named him the 2021 recipient of the Ted Robertson Community Service Award. Named after former Herald-Republic publisher Ted Robertson, the award has honored individuals for their efforts toward the betterment of the area since 1989.
“I was stunned – there’s so many people out there that volunteer and do so many great things for this community,” Mann said. “I was surprised I got the award.”
Amy Lopez, operations manager for the chamber, noted Mann’s service on the chamber board of directors as well as the Downtown Association of Yakima, Downtown Yakima Business Improvement District and the Sunfair Parade Committee.
“Those who know Joe call him ‘the unofficial mayor of downtown Yakima’ because of his active participation in the business community of the city he loves,” Lopez said. “He has held a seat on over 25 committees as well as provided leadership to many local organizations.”
Most residents and visitors to downtown Yakima know Mann through his unusual store, which has everything from comic books to DVDs, license plates to Tonka trucks — and yes, coins, trading cards and other collectibles.
“I started working for Ron (Chott) in 1975, when I was 15 – he showed me the ropes,” Mann said. “Actually, I started with stamps, but they got kind of boring. So I started collecting coins when I still had my paper route.”
Mann bought out Chott in 1989, and he has owned and operated Ron’s Coin and Collectibles ever since. At one time the business had locations on the west side of Yakima and in Union Gap, but the downtown location has remained a constant – along with Mann’s love of the downtown business district.
His family’s ties to downtown date back to the 1880s, when the community known as Yakima City began where Union Gap is currently located. The city moved to the downtown area in 1885, and within a couple years, Mann’s great-grandfather on his mother’s side moved his tailor shop to Yakima Avenue, “right about where the McDonald’s parking lot is today,” Mann noted.
Mann was involved in establishing the Downtown Farmers Market in the late 1990s. He has helped organize both the Sunfair and Christmas parades, and is part of the Yakima Valley Trolleys organization.
But he believes his nomination for the Robertson award is tied to the efforts he and other volunteers put forth to earn Yakima its 2015 designation as an All America City.
“We had about 30 people who worked on the All America City campaign in 2014 and 2015,” Mann said. “The presentations you make for that, it isn’t bragging rights – you tell about the problems your community has, and how people in your community are dealing with them.
“We highlighted things like the Bud Clary Toyota PACE program (which donates a bike and helmet to elementary school students with perfect attendance), and our medical school, Pacific Northwest University, which opened in 2008,” Mann said.
“It blossomed from the ideas, hard work and dedication of local people,” he added. “I’m sure they were told many times that Yakima was too small to have a medical school, but they didn’t listen and charged ahead.”
Mann and his wife, Kathy, have been married since 1989 and have two children, John Paul, 29, and Emily, 26. He and Kathy began acquiring downtown properties in 1990, and now own about 25 commercial properties.
Business during a pandemic
He acknowledged that COVID-19 and its accompanying restrictions and mandates have been hard on downtown businesses, but hopes they have “turned a corner” as they rebound from the pandemic.
“Most of my tenants are doing pretty well. They’re open again, even if it’s with shorter hours,” Mann said. “I think a good portion of the community have supported them, mostly because they appreciate and support locally-owned businesses.”
Ron’s has reduced its hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and a few customers walk out when told face masks are required in the store.
“We require masks not only for the safety of our patrons, but also for the safety of our employees,” Mann said. “The majority of the people understand and have worn a mask … there have been some who have turned around and walked out. I can understand their frustration, because we all want this to end.”
Mann wanted to thank his three longtime employees – Dave Porter, Yvonna Zimmerman and Corey Leingang – who have helped his business through the past 18 months of COVID challenges. The “new guy,” Leingang, started at Ron’s Coin and Collectibles 22 years ago.
“I’m truly amazed I’ve been able to hang on to them for that long. It makes my life so much easier to have great employees,” Mann said. “When they’re with you that long, they’re like family.”
After some good-natured joking with Mann, Zimmerman said she was happy to hear her boss would be honored by the chamber.
“I think he deserves it — it’s been a long time coming,” she said. “He’s always doing something for downtown and the community.”
