People will soon be able to drop off clothing, food, furniture and other items for Rod’s House at a new drive-up donation site at 314 W. Cherry Ave. in Yakima.
Operations Manager Andy Ward said the donation processing center, which is split into a warehouse space and an office space, will streamline the donation process. The center won’t be fully operational until mid-April, but the building was temporarily open to the public for tours after a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.
“As donors come in, they’ll be able to drive up and be able to just drop their donation directly on the receiving table,” Ward said.
The nonprofit collects clothing, shoes, nonperishable food items, housewares, hygiene products and furniture for young people experiencing homelessness.
The new warehouse space is fitted with garage doors that will be open during operating hours. The space also has washers and dryers to clean clothing and linen donations, a workshop to repair furniture, and an organized storage space so items are accessible, Ward said.
The office space will be used for bookkeeping and volunteer orientations, he said.
Executive Director Mark James said Rod’s House has traditionally collected donations at the resource center at 204 S. Naches Ave. but outgrew the space.
“We were at a point where we needed to find new space because we were receiving so many donations, and so we hope to continue that in the future,” James said.
The organization received more than $100,000 worth of in-kind donations from about 300 donors in 2021, James said.
Rod Bryant, who helped start the organization in 2006, said the new site will also make it easier to distribute donations to the kids who need them.
“We have kids coming in all the time wanting to go through our donation pile,” Bryant said. “We’ll be able to bring the kids here and have them go through and pick up what it is they actually need. This is going to be so important.”
James said donation needs change based on the season. A list of current needs is available at www.rodshouse.org/give-help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.