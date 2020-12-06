Rod’s House, a drop-in center for homeless youths, is in need of community support.
Since the pandemic, the center has been reduced to mostly helping youths through a service window — passing them food, clothing and other supplies — even as temperatures continue to drop.
Rod’s House is in need of coats and other warm clothing, food, blankets and personal hygiene products to help youths fend off the biting cold. Donations can be made directly to the center.
Perched at 204 S. Naches Ave. in Yakima, the two-story home long served as a drop-in center for those ages 13 to 24 facing homelessness. There, they could get a warm meal, use a computer or get help with homework and finding a job.
Typically, the center would see upward of 60 youths a day on average.
During winter, youths would stay at the center during the day before heading to a winter shelter overnight. Youths would file through the front door, check in and could lounge on couches and chairs, and sit at a dining table, just like a home.
That was before the pandemic. Now, they have no warm place to go during the day, said Angela Bazan, a Rod’s House program manager.
“We used to be that warm place for them until they go into the shelter,” Bazan said. “Now they’re walking the streets. I don’t know where they go to keep warm and safe. I’m concerned. I don’t know what’s happening out there with them.”
Now, the living room area of the center serves as a staging area for clothing, food and other necessities to be passed through a window to youths.
One recent afternoon, program director Brain Ahern sat at the window, ready to help those who showed up.
“Typically, we get a pretty healthy flow right after the winter shelter closes,” he said.
Youths who check into the winter shelter in the early evening stay until 10:15 the following morning. That’s when they head to Rod’s House for something warm to drink or other services, Ahern said.
One young man showed up to use a computer. He underwent a health screening and his temperature was taken before being let inside.
Youths are allowed into the center by appointment only to shower, do laundry or receive case management.
Despite the lack of a drop-in center, Rod’s House was able to operate its temporary winter shelter this year, thanks to a partnership with Motel 6 near Target.
There, youths ages 18 to 24 check in during early evening, receive a meal and stay overnight. Previously, the shelter was held at a local church, but that wasn’t an option this year with the pandemic.
About 10 youths have been using the shelter each night, said Lisa Wallace, Rod’s House interim director.
The center previously would receive about $140,000 a year in homeless funds to operate the shelter. That paid for two overnight staff to monitor the shelter, as well as other costs. This year, only $27,000 was available in grant money, she said.
The partnership with the motel is what made it happen this year, Wallace said.
“Our whole intent was to reduce staff cost and help people stay safe,” she said.
Meal donations are needed and can be brought to the motel.
Motel manager Jason Hooker said the shelter has been working well. Youths are allowed to occupy a banquet room, where they eat a meal — usually donated by a family or local organization — then they head to their rooms.
“They do have to check out during the day and look for work,” Hooker said. “We don’t check to see if they look for work but we encourage them to.”
The shelter opened in November and will operate until about mid-March.