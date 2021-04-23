Guitarist, singer, songwriter and actor Dave Navarro will appear Monday at the the Yakima YWCA’s virtual luncheon to share how domestic violence tragically touched his life as a youth.
The noon luncheon can be attended online.
Navarro, a member of rock band Jane’s Addiction and a former member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was 15 when his mother, Connie Navarro, was killed by a former boyfriend. That man also killed her close friend, Sue Jory.
His mother’s killer remained at large for nearly a decade. Navarro feared the murderer would return to kill him and others in his family.
Navarro had difficulty making good life decisions as a result. Now, he advocates for domestic violence awareness and prevention.
Navarro won’t be the only speaker at the 27th annual Leadership Luncheon.
Bill Harris, whose daughter, Emily Escamilla, was killed in murder-suicide in Selah in January 2020, also will speak.
Escamilla was strangled by her husband, Daniel Escamilla, who later shot himself.