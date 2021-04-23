Dave Navarro

Dave Navarro participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his documentary "Mourning Son” at AOL Studios on Tuesday, April 19, 2016, in New York.

 Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP

Guitarist, singer, songwriter and actor Dave Navarro will appear Monday at the the Yakima YWCA’s virtual luncheon to share how domestic violence tragically touched his life as a youth.

The noon luncheon can be attended online.

Navarro, a member of rock band Jane’s Addiction and a former member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, was 15 when his mother, Connie Navarro, was killed by a former boyfriend. That man also killed her close friend, Sue Jory.

His mother’s killer remained at large for nearly a decade. Navarro feared the murderer would return to kill him and others in his family.

Navarro had difficulty making good life decisions as a result. Now, he advocates for domestic violence awareness and prevention.

Navarro won’t be the only speaker at the 27th annual Leadership Luncheon.

Bill Harris, whose daughter, Emily Escamilla, was killed in murder-suicide in Selah in January 2020, also will speak.

Escamilla was strangled by her husband, Daniel Escamilla, who later shot himself.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @philipferolito