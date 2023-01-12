State geotechnical experts were scheduled to visit the Yakima Canyon Thursday to investigate rock slides that closed State Route 821 between Selah and Ellensburg Wednesday.
The Washington state Department of Transportation closed SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon Wednesday night into Thursday because of the slides.
Summer Derrey, regional spokesperson for WSDOT, said Thursday that the department has seen fairly continuous slide activity since the closure. The movement was isolated to an area about 6 miles south of Ellensburg.
Rain and warming temperatures are likely the cause, she said.
Geotechnical engineers will travel from Olympia to assess the site Thursday, she said.
Drivers should use Interstate 82 to travel between Yakima and Ellensburg through the closure, which began at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
There was no estimated time for reopening the route as of Thursday, Derrey said.
