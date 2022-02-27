Robyn Pebeahsy has many roles. There’s her job as research coordinator for the University of Washington’s Indigenous Wellness Research Institute. The Yakama Nation citizen is also producer, editor and co-host of War Cry Podcast, an all-Native, female-run podcast centered on missing and murdered Indigenous women and people.
She recently stepped down from another role, as program director for the Peacekeeper Society. The nonprofit was founded to promote the traditional art of mentoring within families, communities and the workplace; its mission has since broadened to providing opportunities and “helping anybody in any way we can,” Pebeahsy said. That has included distributing food boxes on the Yakama Reservation, in Seattle and Oregon, outreach that’s been even more crucial during the pandemic.
Her role as mother of a 3-year-old daughter takes precedence. Pebeahsy is an adept multitasker, but her days were getting so busy that she was too tired to make dinner and enjoy time with her daughter and her partner, she said.
“I want to be there for my daughter.”
That’s also a legacy of coming from a family of strong women. Pebeahsy has been strongly influenced by her great-grandma, grandma, mother, nieces and sisters — her older sister, Diane Pebeahsy; and two younger sisters, Desiree Pebeahsy and Nichole Pebeahsy. Their influence inspires her to do what she can to support and strengthen her daughter and all Native women as they seek goals and navigate challenges in their own lives.
“How can I help them? What do I want to prevent for my daughter?” she said. “This isn’t just about me. This is about my daughter, my family and my tribe.”
Pebeahsy is the daughter of Constance Jim, a Yakama Nation citizen from Toppenish, and the late Myles Pebeahsy of the Comanche Nation from Anadarko, Okla. Her Yakama name is Kiyaytani, after her great-grandmother, Bessie Iula Pachpe Sampson.
Though she moved a lot as a child, Pebeahsy said, she grew up mainly around Toppenish. She graduated from Toppenish High School in 2002, then a nerd and still a nerd, she’ll admit readily. Her days often begin with listening to anything related to “Lord of the Rings,” “Game of Thrones” or “Harry Potter.” She’s also “a little obsessed” with motivational speakers, she said, and is a fan of anime and brain games.
After Pebeahsy worked as secretary for the Yakama Tribal Council for about a year and a half, college took her over the Cascades, where she attended the University of Washington and majored in American Indian studies. Pebeahsy worked with Stella Washines and Davis Washines in her role as a secretary for tribal council and is friends with Stella’s daughters, Elese and Emily Washines.
At the time she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do, and Elese — director of Yakama Nation Higher Education — was a big factor in her heading to UW, Pebeahsy said. She graduated in 2009 and stayed in Seattle after college, working for different organizations until she moved back to the Yakama Reservation in 2014. It felt right.
“When I did come home, things just started snapping into place,” she said.
In 2017, Pebeahsy began working for UW’s Indigenous Wellness Research Institute to coordinate a research study. It involves addressing substance abuse and personal traumas, she added. They’re often connected.
“A lot of people suffer from substance abuse and traumas,” Pebeahsy said. Participants are randomized, which prevents the skewing or deliberate manipulation of results. They undergo six weeks of counseling and are debriefed afterward. Once the study is complete, results will be presented to Yakama leaders.
Pebeahsy was involved with the study for two years before work halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work has resumed on the UW study, but it’s no longer a full-time role. She is still accepting clients for the study, but a lot of the work is catching up, for now.
“I have a half-time job that I’m OK with, because it gives me time to invest in everything else,” said.
She and Patricia Whitefoot, Emily Washines and Lucy Smartlowit launched “War Cry Podcast” after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Guests have included Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice and Chris Cuestas of the National Violence Prevention Resource Center, who offered eye-opening insights into how human traffickers choose and lure victims, among other information.
Along with her work on the podcast and the study, “I have tons of little side projects I like to do,” Pebeahsy said. They include beading and designing stickers, which she sells in her Etsy shop (PbsheStudios). She has also been an Avon lady for more than three years and recently reached a premier level.
Supporting Native women will always be important to her. Pebeahsy has seen how low self-esteem has negatively impacted them and knows that helping women feel better about themselves can lower their risk factors. Even a simple affirmation can make a difference.
“You’re an important person. You matter,” she said.
BIOGRAPHY
Age: 38
Profession: Research coordinator for the University of Washington’s Indigenous Wellness Research Institute; producer, editor and co-host of “War Cry Podcast”
Residence: Toppenish
