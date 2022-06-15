Astria Sunnyside Hospital will begin offering new robotic surgery services to its patients this summer.
The hospital has a new da Vinci Xi robot, which specializes in helping surgeons perform minimally invasive surgeries with high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, miniaturized surgical camera and instruments such as scalpels and forceps, according to a news release.
Dr. Ernesto Dizon Jr., Astria Health’s general and thoracic surgeon, oversees the robotic surgery program at Sunnyside. Dizon, who previously served as chief of surgery and trauma director for RCCH Trios Hospital in Kennewick before joining Astria in late 2021, said being able to bring advanced surgical practices to the Yakima Valley was one of the reasons he joined Astria, the release said.
The robot, which requires special training, will be operated by Dizon, Dr. Manuel Ybanez, Dr. Miguel Brizuela and Dr. Robert Wells.
They plan to use the system for hernia repair, appendectomies, spleen removal, tubal ligation, hysterectomy and other surgeries.
“Developing a robotic surgical program is no small task, but Astria Health surgeons, surgical team members, and employees are up to the challenge,” Dizon said in the release.
The robot’s capacity for precision will allow the group of surgeons to make smaller, more precise incisions. This means less blood and a reduced risk of infection for patients.
Brian Gibbons, Astria Health CEO, echoed Dizon’s when he said the program was developed to offer more advanced surgical care locally.
The program is slated to launch this summer. For more information, visit Astria Sunnyside’s robotic surgery website.
